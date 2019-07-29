Keane Group (NYSE: FRAC) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Monday, July 29. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Keane Group have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 4 cents on revenue of $413.66 million.

In the same quarter last year, Keane Group posted EPS of 28 cents on sales of $578.53 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 114.29% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would have fallen 28.50% from the same quarter last year. Keane Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.140 0.24 0.28 EPS Actual -0.130 0.11 0.22 0.28

Stock Performance

Shares of Keane Group are trading at $5.30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 54.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Keane Group. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.