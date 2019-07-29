Cavco Industries (NASDAQ: CVCO) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, July 29. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Cavco Industries' Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Cavco Industries reporting earnings of $1.94 per share on sales of $256.37 million.

In the same quarter last year, Cavco Industries reported earnings per share of $2.12 on revenue of $246.40 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 8.49% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 4.04% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Cavco Industries's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.370 1.45 1.49 1.57 1.52 EPS Actual 2.170 1.44 1.67 2.12 2.4

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Cavco Industries have declined 23.28%. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Cavco Industries stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.