Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, July 29. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Chegg's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Chegg reporting earnings of 10 cents per share on sales of $92.39 million.

In the same quarter last year, Chegg reported earnings per share of 12 cents on revenue of $74.22 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 16.67% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 24.48% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.120 0.21 0.03 0.08 EPS Actual 0.150 0.25 0.07 0.12

Stock Performance

Shares of Chegg are trading at $43.48. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Chegg stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Chegg is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investor.chegg.com/Events-and-Presentations/default.aspx