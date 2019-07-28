Market Overview

Sanofi's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 28, 2019 6:02pm   Comments
Sanofi SA (NYSE: SNY) unveils its next round of earnings Monday, July 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Sanofi reporting earnings of 74 cents per share on sales of $9.4 billion.

Sanofi EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.46. Revenue was $9.57 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be down 49.32%. Sales would be down 1.74% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 0.750 0.63 0.95  
EPS Actual 1.020 1.24 2.1 1.46

Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi were trading at $42.03 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Sanofi stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Sanofi is scheduled to hold the call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nhf73kpt

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

