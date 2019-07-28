On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE: ONDK) releases its next round of earnings Monday, July 29. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's second-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on On Deck Capital management projections, analysts predict EPS of 12 cents on revenue of $109.19 million.

In the same quarter last year, On Deck Capital reported earnings per share of 13 cents on revenue of $95.62 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 7.69% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 14.19% from the year-ago period. Here's how the On Deck Capital's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.110 0.17 0.12 0.05 0.04 EPS Actual 0.100 0.2 0.17 0.13 0.08

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of On Deck Capital have declined 45.39%. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on On Deck Capital stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

On Deck Capital is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.