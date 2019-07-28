Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE: CTB) announces its next round of earnings Monday, July 29. Here's Benzinga's look at Cooper Tire & Rubber's second-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber's EPS to be near 50 cents on sales of $720.69 million.

In the same quarter last year, Cooper Tire & Rubber announced EPS of 30 cents on revenue of $698.41 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 66.67% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 3.19% from the year-ago period. Cooper Tire & Rubber's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.190 0.58 0.45 0.26 EPS Actual 0.140 0.66 1.07 0.3

Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber were trading at $31.07 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Cooper Tire & Rubber. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cooper Tire & Rubber is scheduled to hold the call at 10 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ctb190729.html