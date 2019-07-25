Virtus Investment (NASDAQ: VRTS) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Friday, July 26. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Friday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Virtus Investment earnings of $3.49 per share. Revenue will likely be around $143.81 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Virtus Investment posted EPS of $2.97 on sales of $132.93 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be up 17.51%. Revenue would be up 8.18% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 2.160 3.13 3.34 3.02 EPS Actual 2.730 3.06 3.64 2.97

Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Investment were trading at $109.93 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.91%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Virtus Investment. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Virtus Investment is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3g2qryab