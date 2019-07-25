On Friday, July 26, Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Phillips 66 earnings will be near $2.74 per share on sales of $28.29 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Phillips 66 announced EPS of $2.80 on revenue of $29.74 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, quarterly profit would be down 2.14%. Revenue would be down 4.86% from the same quarter last year. Phillips 66's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.640 2.86 2.4 2.19 EPS Actual 0.400 4.87 3.1 2.8

Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 were trading at $102.42 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.91%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Phillips 66 stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Phillips 66 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.