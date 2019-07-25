Graham (NYSE: GHM) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, July 26. Here's Benzinga's look at Graham's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Graham modeled for quarterly EPS of 11 cents on revenue of $21.40 million.

In the same quarter last year, Graham announced EPS of 23 cents on revenue of $29.55 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be down 52.17%. Revenue would be down 27.58% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.22 0.01 EPS Actual 0.080 0.01 0.19 0.23 0.07

Stock Performance

Shares of Graham were trading at $20.98 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Graham stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Graham is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.graham-mfg.com/webcasts-and-presentations