Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, July 26. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Colgate-Palmolive earnings will be near 72 cents per share on sales of $3.87 billion, according to analysts.

Colgate-Palmolive reported a profit of 77 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $3.89 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be down 6.49%. Sales would have fallen 0.41% from the same quarter last year. Colgate-Palmolive's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.660 0.73 0.72 0.77 EPS Actual 0.670 0.74 0.72 0.77

Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive were trading at $71.28 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Colgate-Palmolive stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Colgate-Palmolive is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.colgatepalmolive.com/events/event-details/colgates-2019-2q-earnings