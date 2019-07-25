On Friday, July 26, Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Alliance Resource reporting earnings of 66 cents per share on revenue of $535.60 million.

In the same quarter last year, Alliance Resource announced EPS of 63 cents on revenue of $516.14 million. Revenue would be up 3.77% on a year-over-year basis. Alliance Resource's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.690 0.77 0.75 0.64 EPS Actual 0.780 0.7 0.55 0.63

Stock Performance

Shares of Alliance Resource were trading at $17.39 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.66%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Alliance Resource stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Alliance Resource is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/arlp/mediaframe/31338/indexr.html