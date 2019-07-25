On Friday, July 26, Aon (NYSE: AON) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Aon is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Aon EPS is expected to be around $1.87, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $2.68 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Aon posted EPS of $1.71 on sales of $2.56 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 9.36% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 4.65% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 3.310 2.13 1.23 1.64 2.8 EPS Actual 3.310 2.16 1.31 1.71 2.97

Stock Performance

Shares of Aon were trading at $195.89 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Aon stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Aon is scheduled to hold the call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.