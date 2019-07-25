On Friday, July 26, Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Asbury Automotive Group reporting earnings of $2.26 per share on sales of $1.80 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Asbury Automotive Group reported EPS of $2.08 on revenue of $1.72 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be up 8.65%. Sales would be up 4.41% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.920 2.05 1.88 1.93 EPS Actual 2.200 2.2 2.21 2.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Asbury Automotive Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Asbury Automotive Group is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jxo9974e