Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, July 22. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Whirlpool earnings will be near $3.69 per share on sales of $5.02 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $3.20 on sales of $5.14 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be up 15.31%. Revenue would have fallen 2.33% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 2.920 4.25 3.98 3.73 EPS Actual 3.110 4.75 4.55 3.2

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Whirlpool have declined 0.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Whirlpool. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.