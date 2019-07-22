On Monday, July 22, Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Hexcel reporting earnings of 89 cents per share on sales of $605.90 million.

In the same quarter last year, Hexcel announced EPS of 75 cents on revenue of $547.50 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be up 18.67%. Revenue would be up 10.67% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.780 0.79 0.78 0.75 EPS Actual 0.840 0.82 0.8 0.75

Stock Performance

Shares of Hexcel were trading at $79.77 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Hexcel stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.