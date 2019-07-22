Hexcel's Q2 Earnings Preview
On Monday, July 22, Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street analysts see Hexcel reporting earnings of 89 cents per share on sales of $605.90 million.
In the same quarter last year, Hexcel announced EPS of 75 cents on revenue of $547.50 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be up 18.67%. Revenue would be up 10.67% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.780
|0.79
|0.78
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|0.840
|0.82
|0.8
|0.75
Stock Performance
Shares of Hexcel were trading at $79.77 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.
Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Hexcel stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.