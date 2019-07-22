On Monday, July 22, Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Agree Realty reporting earnings of 41 cents per share on sales of $44.30 million.

If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be down 41.43%. Revenue would be up 24.05% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.4 0.4 EPS Actual 0.720 0.71 0.72 0.7

Stock Performance

Shares of Agree Realty were trading at $64.93 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Agree Realty stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.