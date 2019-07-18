Skechers USA (NYSE: SKX) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 18. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Skechers earnings of 34 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.22 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

Skechers reported a per-share profit of 29 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.135 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 17.24%. Sales would be have grown 7.49% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.23 0.52 0.41 EPS Actual 0.710 0.31 0.58 0.29

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Skechers stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Skechers is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=135103