Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 18. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Bank OZK's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 86 cents and sales around $253.79 million.

Bank OZK EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 89 cents. Revenue was $252.05 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 3.37%. Sales would be have grown 0.69% from the same quarter last year. Bank OZK's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.84 0.83 0.9 0.89 EPS Actual 0.860 0.89 0.79 0.89

Stock Performance

Shares of Bank OZK were trading at $28.7 as of July 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.33%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Bank OZK stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.