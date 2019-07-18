On Thursday, July 18, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Microsoft is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Microsoft reporting earnings of $1.21 per share on revenue of $32.75 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Microsoft posted a profit of $1.13 on sales of $30.09 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 7.08%. Sales would be up 8.86% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.000 1.09 0.96 1.08 0.85 EPS Actual 1.140 1.1 1.14 1.13 0.95

Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft were trading at $137.08 as of July 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Microsoft stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Microsoft is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4cs78wve