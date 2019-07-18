E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ: ETFC) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 18. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for E*Trade's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering E*Trade modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.09 on revenue of $751.24 million.

In the same quarter last year, E*Trade posted EPS of 95 cents on sales of $710 million. Revenue would be have grown 5.81% from the same quarter last year. E*Trade Financial's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.92 1.03 0.81 0.88 EPS Actual 1.060 1.03 0.88 0.95

Stock Performance

Shares of E*Trade were trading at $46.4 as of July 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with E*Trade. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

E*Trade is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://cc.callinfo.com/registration/#/?meeting=1ec03azkshhsb&campaign=1g03xdza4t77a