Wells Fargo Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 15, 2019 2:33pm   Comments
On Tuesday, July 16, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Wells Fargo is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Wells Fargo reporting earnings of $1.15 per share on sales of $20.94 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Wells Fargo reported earnings per share of 98 cents on sales of $21.55 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 17.35%. Sales would be down 2.84% from the year-ago period. Here's how the Wells Fargo's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 1.11 1.19 1.17 1.13
EPS Actual 1.200 1.21 1.16 0.98

Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo were trading at $46.56 as of July 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Wells Fargo stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Wells Fargo is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://engage.vevent.com/index.jsp?eid=3946&seid=478

