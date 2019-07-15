On Tuesday, July 16, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering JPMorgan Chase modeled for quarterly EPS of $2.52 on revenue of $28.91 billion.

JPMorgan Chase EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $2.29. Revenue was $28.39 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 10.04%. Sales would be up 1.84% from the year-ago period. Here's how the JPMorgan Chase's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 2.350 2.25 2.25 2.22 EPS Actual 2.650 1.98 2.34 2.29

Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase were trading at $113.95 as of July 56. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on JPMorgan Chase stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. JPMorgan Chase is scheduled to hold the call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.jpmorganchase.com/corporate/investor-relations/event-calendar.htm