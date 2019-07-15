Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Johnson & Johnson Q2 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 15, 2019 2:37pm   Comments
Share:

On Tuesday, July 16, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Johnson & Johnson EPS is expected to be around $2.43, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $20.29 billion.

Johnson & Johnson earnings in the same period a year ago was $2.10. Quarterly sales came in at $20.83 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 15.71%. Sales would have fallen 2.59% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 2.08 1.95 2.03 2.06
EPS Actual 2.100 1.97 2.05 2.1

Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson were trading at $134.30 as of July 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.12%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Johnson & Johnson stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Johnson & Johnson is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://johnsonandjohnson.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings
Johnson & Johnson Falls On Report Of Justice Department Probe
Novartis, Amgen Scrap Pivotal Study Of Alzheimer's Prevention Drug
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019
Avicanna Gets Conditional Approval To List On Toronto Stock Exchange Senior Board As R&D Issuer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

IPO Expert On AB InBev's Canceled Go-Public Plan: It Wasn't Clear From Day One

Domino's Pizza Q2 Earnings Preview