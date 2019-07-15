On Tuesday, July 16, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Johnson & Johnson EPS is expected to be around $2.43, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $20.29 billion.

Johnson & Johnson earnings in the same period a year ago was $2.10. Quarterly sales came in at $20.83 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 15.71%. Sales would have fallen 2.59% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 2.08 1.95 2.03 2.06 EPS Actual 2.100 1.97 2.05 2.1

Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson were trading at $134.30 as of July 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.12%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Johnson & Johnson stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Johnson & Johnson is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://johnsonandjohnson.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations