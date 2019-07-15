Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 16. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Goldman Sachs analysts model for earnings of $5.00 per share on sales of $9.13 billion.

Goldman Sachs reported a profit of $5.98 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $9.40 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would have fallen 16.39%. Revenue would have fallen 2.89% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 4.890 4.53 5.38 4.58 EPS Actual 5.710 4.83 6.28 5.98

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Goldman Sachs have declined 5.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Goldman Sachs Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Goldman Sachs is scheduled to hold the call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.goldmansachs.com/investor-relations/index.html