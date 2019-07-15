On Monday, July 15, Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Wintrust Financial will report earnings of $1.66 per share on revenue of $366.16 million.

In the same quarter last year, Wintrust Financial reported earnings per share of $1.53 on revenue of $333.40 million. Revenue would be up 9.83% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.52 1.57 1.54 1.44 EPS Actual 1.520 1.35 1.57 1.53

Stock Performance

Shares of Wintrust Financial were trading at $72.09 as of July 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Wintrust Financial stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.