On Monday, July 15, Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ: SFBS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Servisfirst Bancshares EPS is expected to be around 65 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $75.94 million.

Servisfirst Bancshares reported a profit of 62 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $69.98 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 4.84% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 8.52% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.68 0.63 0.59 EPS Actual 0.650 0.67 0.64 0.62

Stock Performance

Shares of Servisfirst Bancshares were trading at $33.70 as of July 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Servisfirst Bancshares stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Servisfirst Bancshares is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:15 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.servisfirstbancshares.com/event