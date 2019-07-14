Eros International (NYSE: EROS) announces its next round of earnings Monday, July 15. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's fourth-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Eros International reporting earnings of 11 cents per share on revenue of $86.16 million.

In the same quarter last year, Eros International announced EPS of 5 cents on revenue of $71.93 million. Revenue would be up 19.79% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.04 0.04 EPS Actual 0.13 0.17 -0.2 0.052

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Eros International have declined 86.95%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Eros International stock is a Buy. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Eros International is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.