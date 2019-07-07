AZZ Inc (NYSE: AZZ) announces its next round of earnings Monday, July 8. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's first-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect AZZ's EPS to be near 68 cents on sales of $277.19 million.

AZZ earnings in the same period a year ago were 60 cents per share. Quarterly sales came in at $262.24 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be up 13.33%. Sales would be have grown 5.7% from the same quarter last year. AZZ's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.470 0.61 0.47 0.49 0.44 EPS Actual 0.340 0.59 0.47 0.6 0.37 0.15

Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ were trading at $46.10 as of July 8. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.35%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on AZZ stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

AZZ is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.azz.com/investor-relations