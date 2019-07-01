On Tuesday, July 2, Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Acuity Brands earnings will be near $2.50 per share on sales of $971.57 million, according to analysts.

Sales would be up 2.92% from the same quarter last year. Acuity Brands's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.81 2.18 2.61 2.16 EPS Actual 1.99 2.32 2.68 2.37

Stock Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands were trading at $137.91 as of July 1. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Acuity Brands stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Acuity Brands is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/hae85qf7