Constellation Brands Q1 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
June 27, 2019 2:15pm   Comments
On Friday, June 28, Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Constellation Brands EPS is expected to be around $2.06, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $2.06 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Constellation Brands announced EPS of $2.20 on revenue of $2.05 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 6.36% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 0.64% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019
EPS Estimate 1.73 2.06 2.6 2.45
EPS Actual 1.840 2.37 2.87 2.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Constellation Brands have declined 19.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Constellation Brands stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Constellation Brands is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/h5ibwz3e

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

