On Thursday, June 27, Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Shaw Communications reporting earnings of 22 cents per share on sales of $1.01 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Shaw Communications reported earnings per share of 7 cents on sales of $975 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 214.29 percent. Revenue would be up 3.59 percent from the same quarter last year. Shaw Communications's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 EPS Actual 0.230 0.27 0.3 0.07 0.28

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Shaw Communications have declined 1.64 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Shaw Communications stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Shaw Communications is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/shawcomm/mediaframe/30484/indexl.html