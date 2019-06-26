On Thursday, June 27, ConAgra Foods (NYSE: CAG) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering ConAgra Foods modeled for quarterly EPS of 41 cents on revenue of $2.66 billion.

ConAgra Foods reported a per-share profit of 50 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.97 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 18 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 35.30 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.55 0.49 0.44 EPS Actual 0.51 0.67 0.47 0.5

Stock Performance

Shares of ConAgra Foods were trading at $28.89 as of June 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.81 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating ConAgra Foods stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

ConAgra Foods is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cag/mediaframe/30617/indexr.html