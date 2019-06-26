Accenture (NYSE: ACN) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, June 27. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Accenture's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Accenture's EPS to be near $1.89 on sales of $11.04 billion.

If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 5.59 percent. Revenue would be up 7.03 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Accenture's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.57 1.86 1.56 1.72 EPS Actual 1.73 1.96 1.58 1.79

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.4 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Accenture stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Accenture is scheduled to hold the call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/acn/mediaframe/29664/indexr.html