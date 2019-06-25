Actuant (NYSE: ATU) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, June 26. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Actuant EPS will likely be near 40 cents while revenue will be around $301.65 million, according to analysts.

Actuant earnings in the same period a year ago was 39 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $317.10 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 2.56%. Revenue would be down 4.87% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.35 0.36 EPS Actual 0.19 0.27 0.39 0.39

Stock Performance

Shares of Actuant were trading at $23.64 as of June 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Actuant. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Actuant is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.actuant.com/investor-news---events.html