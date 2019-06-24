FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, June 25. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $2.36 and sales around $359.25 million.

FactSet Research Systems EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $2.18. Sales were $339.91 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 8.26 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 5.69 percent from the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 2.33 2.29 2.21 2.13 EPS Actual 2.42 2.35 2.2 2.18

Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems were trading at $298.08 as of June 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.92 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on FactSet Research Systems stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

FactSet Research Systems is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.