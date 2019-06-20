CarMax (NYSE: KMX) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, June 21. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for Friday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

CarMax EPS will likely be near $1.47 while revenue will be around $5.12 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, CarMax reported earnings per share of $1.33 on revenue of $4.79 billion. Sales would be have grown 6.82 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the CarMax's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.06 1 1.21 1.24 0.87 EPS Actual 1.13 1.09 1.24 1.33 0.88

Stock Performance

Shares of CarMax were trading at $83.49 as of June 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.76 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with CarMax. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CarMax is scheduled to hold the call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.