Darden Restaurants Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
June 19, 2019 2:19pm   Comments
On Thursday, June 20, Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Darden Restaurants's EPS to be near $1.72 on sales of $2.24 billion.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 23.74 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 4.97 percent from the year-ago period. Darden Restaurants's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 1.74 0.91 1.24 1.35
EPS Actual 1.8 0.92 1.34 1.39

Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants were trading at $117.93 as of June 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.03 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Darden Restaurants. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Darden Restaurants is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1007/30658

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

