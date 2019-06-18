Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, June 19. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.01 and sales around $564.03 million.

Winnebago Industries EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.13. Sales were $562.26 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be down 10.62 percent. Sales would be up 0.31 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.65 0.93 0.92 EPS Actual 0.6 0.7 0.94 1.13

Stock Performance

Shares of Winnebago Industries were trading at $38.55 as of June 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.23 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Winnebago Industries stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Winnebago Industries is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/82fivo6n