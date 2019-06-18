Barnes & Noble (NYSE: BKS) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, June 19. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting Barnes & Noble to report a loss of 22 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $764.87 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Barnes & Noble announced an EPS loss of 18 cents on revenue of $786.08 million. Revenue would be down 2.70 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.1 -0.09 -0.07 EPS Actual 1.21 -0.38 -0.23 -0.18

Stock Performance

Shares of Barnes & Noble were trading at $6.69 as of June 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.78 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Barnes & Noble stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Barnes & Noble is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.barnesandnobleinc.com/events-and-presentations