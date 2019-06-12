Market Overview

Q1 Earnings Preview For Secoo Holding
Benzinga News Desk  
 
June 12, 2019
Secoo Holding Limited - ADR (NASDAQ: SECO) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, June 13. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 3 cents and sales around $150.41 million.

In the same quarter last year, Secoo reported earnings per share of 10 cents on revenue of $127.94 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 70.00 percent. Sales would be up 17.57 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.21   0.14 0.1 0.1
EPS Actual 0.150 0.14 0.12 0.1 0.25

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.62 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Secoo stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Secoo is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/2tvbntmv

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

