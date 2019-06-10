Market Overview

Q1 Earnings Preview For Chico's FAS
Benzinga News Desk  
 
June 10, 2019 2:16pm   Comments
Chico's FAS (NYSE: CHS) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, June 11. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Chico's EPS to be near 3 cents on sales of $518.30 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would have fallen 86.96 percent. Revenue would be down 7.75 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Chico's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018
EPS Estimate -0.09 0.08 0.12 0.26
EPS Actual -0.07 0.05 0.13 0.23

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 61.67 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Chico's stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Chico's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

