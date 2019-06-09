On Monday, Jun 10, Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE: FGP) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Ferrellgas Partners is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Ferrellgas Partners will report earnings of 20 cents per share on revenue of $507.02 million.

In the same quarter last year, Ferrellgas Partners announced EPS of 18 cents on revenue of $515.81 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent an 11.11-percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 1.7 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.59 -0.46 -0.49 0.24 EPS Actual 0.44 -0.58 -0.6 0.18

Stock Performance

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners were trading at $1.10 as of Jun 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 69.86 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Ferrellgas Partners stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Ferrellgas Partners is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/peop5y4r