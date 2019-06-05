Market Overview

Q1 Earnings Preview For The Michaels Companies
Benzinga News Desk  
 
June 05, 2019 2:35pm   Comments
The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, June 6. Here's Benzinga's look at Michaels Companies' Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Michaels Companies analysts model for earnings of 31 cents per share on sales of $1.11 billion.

Michaels Companies reported a profit of 39 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.16 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 20.51 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 3.98 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 1.42 0.44 0.13 0.38 1.19
EPS Actual 1.44 0.48 0.15 0.39 1.19

Stock Performance

Shares of Michaels Companies were trading at $9.39. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.74 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on The Michaels Companies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

The Michaels Companies is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.

