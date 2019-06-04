Market Overview

A Preview Of G-III Apparel Group's Q1 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
June 04, 2019
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, June 5. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to G-III Apparel Group's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group earnings of 22 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $650.45 million, according to the consensus estimate.

G-III Apparel Group EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 22 cents. Revenue was $611.74 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 0.00 percent. Sales would be up 6.33 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the G-III Apparel Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.42 1.81 0.03 -0.06 0.17
EPS Actual 0.55 1.88 0.22 0.22 0.26

Stock Performance

Shares of G-III Apparel Group were trading at $25.79 as of June 3. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.83 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate G-III Apparel Group stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

G-III Apparel Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/9mv9txbc

