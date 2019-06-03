Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Q2 Earnings Outlook For Navistar International
Benzinga News Desk  
 
June 03, 2019 2:12pm   Comments
Share:

Navistar International (NYSE: NAV) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, June 4. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Navistar International reporting earnings of 86 cents per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 56.36 percent. Sales would be up 11.16 percent on a year-over-year basis. Navistar International's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 0.16 1.71 0.89 0.33
EPS Actual 0.11 1.89 1.05 0.55

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.91 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days.

Analysts have been rating Navistar International stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Navistar International is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/vrbgepua

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (NAV)

Navistar To Settle Class Action For $135 Million Over Defective MaxxForce Engines
Navistar Moves Higher On Volkswagen's Planned Truck IPO
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 6, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Q3 Earnings Preview For Donaldson Co