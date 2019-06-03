Navistar International (NYSE: NAV) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, June 4. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Navistar International reporting earnings of 86 cents per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 56.36 percent. Sales would be up 11.16 percent on a year-over-year basis. Navistar International's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.16 1.71 0.89 0.33 EPS Actual 0.11 1.89 1.05 0.55

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.91 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days.

Analysts have been rating Navistar International stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Navistar International is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/vrbgepua