On Monday, June 3, Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 40 cents and sales around $14.32 million.

Capital Southwest EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 28 cents. Revenue was $9.87 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 42.86 percent. Sales would be up 45.03 percent on a year-over-year basis. Capital Southwest's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.32 0.29 0.28 EPS Actual 0.4 0.34 0.31 0.28

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.88 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Capital Southwest stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.