On Thursday, May 30, Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Dell Technologies earnings will be near $1.22 per share on sales of $22.27 billion, according to analysts.

Dell Technologies reported a per-share profit of $1.53 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $21.54 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 20.26 percent. Sales would be have grown 3.37 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.15 1.64 EPS Actual 2.22 1.57 1.76 1.53 1.43

Stock Performance

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Dell Technologies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Dell Technologies is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.delltechnologies.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events