Tech Data (NASDAQ: TECD) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 30. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Tech Data modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.97 on revenue of $8.46 billion.

Tech Data reported a per-share profit of $1.84 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $8.55 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 7.07 percent. Revenue would be down 1.03 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 4.05 2.17 2.11 1.46 3.46 EPS Actual 4.55 3.02 2.01 1.84 3.5

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Tech Data are up 14.51 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Tech Data stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Tech Data is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.