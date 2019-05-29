On Thursday, May 30, Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Movado Group earnings of 31 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $148.70 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Movado Group posted a profit of 37 cents on sales of $127.15 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 16.22 percent decrease for the company. Sales would be up 16.95 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.55 1.12 0.45 0.11 0.26 EPS Actual 0.67 1.18 0.45 0.37 0.52

Stock Performance

Shares of Movado Group were trading at $32.61 as of May 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.98 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Movado Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Movado Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/un4wpgin