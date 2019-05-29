Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Q1 Earnings Preview For Movado Group
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 29, 2019 2:26pm   Comments
Share:

On Thursday, May 30, Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Movado Group earnings of 31 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $148.70 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Movado Group posted a profit of 37 cents on sales of $127.15 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 16.22 percent decrease for the company. Sales would be up 16.95 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.55 1.12 0.45 0.11 0.26
EPS Actual 0.67 1.18 0.45 0.37 0.52

Stock Performance

Shares of Movado Group were trading at $32.61 as of May 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.98 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Movado Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Movado Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/un4wpgin

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (MOV)

62 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Q1 Earnings Outlook For Tech Data

Teva's Legal Overhang Triggers UBS Downgrade, Near-Halving Of Price Target