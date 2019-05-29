On Thursday, May 30, J.Jill (NYSE: JILL) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

J.Jill earnings will be near 17 cents per share on sales of $180.04 million, according to analysts.

J.Jill EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 29 cents. Sales were $181.54 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 41.38 percent. Sales would be down 0.83 percent from the year-ago period. J.Jill's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.09 0.23 0.19 0.08 EPS Actual 0.05 0.15 0.24 0.29 0.13

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of J.Jill have declined 29.45 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on J.Jill stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

J.Jill is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.